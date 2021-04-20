New NHCS policy could allow transgender middle schoolers to play sports with preferred gender

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At its interim meeting Tuesday, the New Hanover County Board of Education discussed a newly proposed policy that would allow transgender middle school students to play sports with their preferred gender.

In high schools, transgender students must play on the team that matches the gender on their birth certificate unless otherwise permitted under North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules and regulations.

No such association exists for middle schools, and this new policy would allow students to play on the team that matches their gender identity.

“In middle school we don’t want to set up any barriers to participation from our transgender athletes, we just want to allow them to participate as the player and the gender which with they identify,” said board vice-chair Nelson Beaulieu.

Board member Pete Wildeboer shared concerns he heard from a coach that a policy like this could hurt women’s sports.

The board will vote on the policy in June.