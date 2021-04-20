NHSO shares video of possible suspect in construction site theft

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of a person believed to be a part of a large theft operation that took place earlier this month.

The surveillance was taken from the S&E Gas station at Monkey Junction.

- Advertisement -

The man is a person of interest involving a theft in which “a lot of tools and copper were stolen from a construction site located at 5450 Trinity Way.”

If you know any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4162 or submit a tip here.