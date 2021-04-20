North Carolina Walgreens pharmacy distributes saline, not vaccine, to 22

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A Walgreens pharmacy in a North Carolina town gave a small number of people an injection of saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine last month.

Spokesperson Erin Loverher says 22 people were affected by the mix-up at the pharmacy in Monroe. Two of those people were Lisa Strawn and her husband.

Loverher noted pharmacists sometimes use saline during training and that there is no reason to believe anyone injected was harmed.

All impacted patients were contacted and then given the vaccine once they returned to the pharmacy.

Walgreens is investigating what happened says it’s working to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Monroe is 26 miles southeast of Charlotte.