Pet Pals: Two senior pets are looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week we have two pet pals for you to meet.

First up is an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever Pitbull mix.

- Advertisement -

She is described to be an older but youthful soul that loves to long walks on the beach and to relax by your side. A meet and greet is required prior to adoption.

Second is a sweet eight-year-old cat who needs special care because she has cataracts in both eyes and is vision impaired.

She is described to be a peaceful gentle soul who loves spending the day curled up at the foot of your bed or in the warm sunshine.

If you’re interested in meeting either pet or any other rescued animals, you’ll need to call in advance to set up an appointment.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for just $70.

The animal shelter is located at 180 Division Drive