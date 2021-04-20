Stellar week earns UNCW’s Amberlyn Pearce the CAA Pitcher of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW sophomore pitcher Amberlyn Pearce has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Softball Pitcher of the Week for her play after the Seahawks went a perfect 4-0 last week.

Pearce, from Kenly, N.C., earned the first weekly award of her college career after authoring a 2-0 record with an impressive 0.50 earned run average. The righthander allowed just one earned run on 11 hits in 14.0 innings, while posting eight strikeouts.

In the Seahawks’ 2-1 victory over Campbell last Wednesday, Pearce gave up just one run on seven hits and fanned five Campbell hitters. She followed up that performance with the first solo shutout of her career in the middle game of UNCW’s weekend sweep over Charleston, conceding just four hits with three strikeouts in the Seahawks’ 3-0 victory.

Pearce became the first UNCW hurler to pitch a solo shutout since graduate student Rylee Pate blanked Toledo, 8-0, on Feb. 28, 2020.

“Amberlyn is a quiet competitor who has continued to improve,” Associate Head Coach Kama Tucker said. “Her focus, body awareness and mentality to compete one pitch at a time has helped her have an incredible week in the circle. We are very proud of her growth and determination.”

The team leader with 67.0 innings pitched, Pearce has posted a 4-6 record and ranks second on the team with 31 strikeouts.

Pearce and the Seahawks return home on Wednesday, Apr. 21, to face North Carolina A&T in a single game at 4 p.m.