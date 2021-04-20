Volunteer numbers beginning to rise again across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week is National Volunteer Week in North Carolina to encourage more residents to help out in their community.

COVID-19 has reduced the number of conventional volunteer opportunities, but volunteer numbers are beginning to rise again.

Annie Anthony with the Cape Fear Volunteer Center says there are many non-contact ways to volunteer right now.

“Sending virtual get well cards to kids at St. Jude’s, or encouraging letters to people that are in the military hospitals,” Anthony said. “All kinds of things that could be done virtually.”

Anthony is optimistic volunteer members will continue to increase as the pandemic improves.