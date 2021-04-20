Wake N Bake celebrates 4/20 day with specialized donuts

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people are celebrating 4/20 in unique ways including a local donut shop.

Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach drew a steady crowd Tuesday with many customers purchasing one of their special 4/20 donuts.

The treats came in many shapes and flavors, but all were 4/20 themed.

Wake N Bake is known for its outlandish options, which is what manager Shawn Farrior says helped build loyal customers.

“Artistic, gourmet … I put 100 percent of my heart and soul into it,” Farrior said. “So do we all. They can expect something crazy just about every day. Or if anything is trending, let us know and we’re gonna hop on it.”

Farrior says Wake N Bake plans to continue making fun donuts with Mother’s Day being the next major theme.