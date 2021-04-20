White Feather Farm is hosting alpaca yoga classes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An area farm is hoping you’ll find some zen this weekend during their alpaca yoga class.
Yes, you read that right.
White Feather Farm, located near Bayshore in New Hanover County, is offering a 60-minute yoga class while alpacas graze around the grass beside you.
The first session of the year is Saturday from 9-10 a.m. It costs $20.
There are only 15 spots per class. Visit here to register.
If you miss this one, there will several others that will take place this spring.