Wilmington man who hid cameras to record children in a bathroom sentenced to prison

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man will spend at least 20 years in prison for sexual assault and secretly recording children in a bathroom.

According to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, Billy Eugene Godfrey, age 62, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of statutory sex offense, sexual exploitation of a minor, taking indecent liberties with children, and felony secret peeping.

An investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Godfrey secretly installed a video camera in the air vents and light switch in a bathroom in his home.

Godfrey would videotape family members and their friends, all of whom were children, as they showered and changed clothes in the bathroom.

After seizing his computer equipment and phone, the Sheriff’s Office discovered photographic evidence that, in addition to secretly peeping on minors in the bathroom, Godfrey sexually assaulted a family member multiple times while she was asleep in the home.

The videos and images date as far back as 2014.

Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Godfrey to between 20 and 29 years in prison at the NC Department of Adult Correction. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release