SHELBY, NC (AP) — Police say an infant has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in North Carolina.

WSOC-TV reports the 8-month-old girl was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in Shelby.

- Advertisement -

Police say the baby was in her mother’s arms when she was struck.

She was flown to a children’s hospital in Charlotte.

The station reports no suspect information was immediately released.