Businesses scramble for help as would-be workers stay home

NEW YORK (AP) – It looks like something to celebrate: small businesses posting “Help Wanted” signs as the economy edges toward normalcy. But many people who don’t have jobs are responding with a collective yawn.

Although there are nearly 10 million unemployed people in the U.S., many stay home, worried about catching COVID-19 or preferring to live off unemployment benefits that are higher amid the pandemic. That’s contributing to a hiring and staffing crisis at small companies.

When owners schedule interviews, they have more no-shows than real prospects. And many companies are forced to operate with skeleton crews, taking a toll on revenue.

This is true locally. Some business owners in Carolina Beach say they are struggling to find staff to gear up for the busy summer season.