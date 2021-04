CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down and stay safe.

The Calabash region has had four major accidents in less than two weeks. Each accident was caused by drivers who didn’t stop for stop signs or didn’t look where they were going.

Three out of four ended up in ditches. According to the NC Highway Patrol, so far this year, there have been an average of 93 collisions a week in Brunswick and New Hanover County. Eight between January and March were fatal.