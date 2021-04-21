Couple to end 3,000-mile walk across America in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One couple is about to reach their goal of walking across America.

From Huntington Beach, California, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Grace Nesseth and Matt Grooms are close to finishing their nearly 3000-mile walk from coast to coast.

The journey they call ‘The Golden Road’ started on October 2nd and has taken them across about a dozen states, brought them once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including a proposal, and granted them the opportunity to raise money for a charity, Grace’s mom started years ago.

“My brother had cancer when he was 11. He’s great now. He’s 30. She started cleaning homes to make money on the side and going to his appointments as well. When he got better, she had all these clients, so she kept the cleaning company, but she wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” Nesseth said.

Nesseth said her mom started ‘Time in a Bottle’ because she knew how valuable time was and how it’s something you don’t think about is making sure your house is clean.

