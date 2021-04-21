Daughter, another woman charged in Bladen double murder; arrested after chase ends to fiery crash

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two women wanted in a Bladen County murder have been arrested following a fiery crash with authorities on Tuesday.

Sean Burke and Robbie Hildreth were killed on Cribb Road in Clarkton on April 8.

On April 9, Nona Belle Strickland and Keyonte Cassandra-Yvette Poole were identified as persons of interest in the murder case after the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they determined the women were using the victim’s EBT card and vehicle stolen from the home in the Richmond, Virginia area.

The sheriff’s office confirms Strickland is Hildreth’s daughter.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office traveled to Virginia and obtained video footage of the two women using the victim’s EBT card at several grocery stores and convenience stores in the area. They were unable to find Strickland and Poole.

On Monday, the United States Marshal’s Service was requested to assist the sheriff’s office in arresting the pair.

On Tuesday, Bladen County investigators received information the women were in the Beulaville area of Duplin County.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., authorities saw the vehicle and attempted to stop them. The car reportedly took off. Law enforcement chased them before the car ran a red light, hit a light pole, and a parked vehicle.

Poole and Strickland were taken into custody and transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville for injuries sustained in the crash. After being checked out by the hospital, they were released and returned to Bladen County where they are being held in jail without bond.

A first appearance will be held in Bladen County court on Wednesday.

An autopsy determined Burke died of blunt force trauma. The cause of death of Hildreth has not been determined at this time.