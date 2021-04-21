Double digit hits lead UNCW Softball to 5th straight win

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW erupted for a season-high 15 runs and 14 hits to extend its winning streak to five games after a 15-7 victory in five innings over North Carolina A&T in non-conference softball action at Boseman Field on Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks ran their record to 13-18 while dropping the Aggies’ record to 9-24 on the season.

Junior Janel Gamache anchored the Seahawks’ offensive output by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four runs batted in, while junior Jada Santiago added two hits with two runs batted in and a run scored.

Three other Seahawks – junior Gabriella Hessenthaler , sophomore Jentri Meadows and senior Hunter Bizzell – also posted a two-hit effort in the victory.

Sophomore Amberlyn Pearce , the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week, improved to 5-6 in the circle after giving up two runs on two hits over 3.0 innings with a strikeout.

Freshman Alyxx Estrada led North Carolina A&T in the loss by going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and a run scored. Freshman Kiara Richards took the loss in the circle for the Aggies after allowing five runs on seven hits in 1.2 innings.

UNCW plays its final road games of the regular season this weekend with a three-game Colonial Athletic Association series at James Madison. The Seahawks and Dukes will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Apr. 24, before ending the weekend with a single game on Sunday, Apr. 25.