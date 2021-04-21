Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in accident during training jump

FORT BRAGG, NC (AP) — Officials at Fort Bragg say a paratrooper was killed during a training jump.

News outlets report the Army base said 21-year-old Spc. Abigail Jenks of Gansevoort, New York, was part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

A news release from the division says Jenks was performing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on Monday when the accident occurred. Officials released her identity on Wednesday.

Jenks was a fire support specialist serving as a forward observer with the brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment.

Jenks’ death is under investigation.