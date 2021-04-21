Gov. Cooper expects to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by June 1

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — The good news keeps on coming.

Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday indicated the state is on track to have almost all capacity and social distancing restrictions lifted by June 1.

With the nation about to mark its 200 millionth vaccination, the Tar Heel State itself opened up vaccinations to all residents 16 and over earlier this month, and the campaign appears to be working.

“North Carolina’s strong safety protocols and actions to slow the spread are why we’ve been able to avoid a surge in cases overwhelming our hospitals,” Cooper said. “Our careful, reasoned approach has worked, striking the right balance.”

Face coverings, however, will still be required.

The current Executive Order expires on April 30. The directive increased mass gathering limits, eliminated an alcohol curfew, and extended capacity limits for places like restaurants and outdoor entertainment venues.

Cooper plans to issue an Executive Order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

The North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association at the time said it “celebrates the governor’s decision.”

Retail stores, salons, museums, and aquariums are a few of the businesses that have already been allowed to resume full capacity. However, physical distancing measures remained in place inside those establishments.

If all goes according to plan, six feet markers won’t apply anymore.