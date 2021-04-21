Laney High School holds student-athlete signing day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Eight Laney High School student-athletes put their pens to paper on Wednesday afternoon signing their national letters of intent to continue athletic and academic careers in college.

It’s a day these students will remember for the rest of their lives. Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch says with moments like these, you can’t help but be proud.

“You know this is one of the greatest times for me as an athletic director and for us involved in Laney High School to see our athletes sign,” Lynch says. “They get to fulfil their dreams and goals to go play some place else and we’re really proud of them.”

Below, is list of student-athletes that signed on Wednesday and where they’ll be attending college.

Sydney Shaw- Barton College- Lacrosse

Gracie Timken- Chowan University- Lacrosse

Nic Lord- Barton College- Lacrosse

Sam Lord- Barton College- Lacrosse

William Murray- Peace College- Lacrosse

Allen Huff- Ferrum College- Football

Isabella Bufalini- University of Pittsburgh- XC/Track & Field

Cohen Sechrist- Belmont Abbey- Tennis