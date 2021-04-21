Lincoln Elementary pauses outdoor activity after employee’s vehicle found with suspected bullet hole

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lincoln Elementary School is pausing outdoor activities while the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigates what appears to be a bullet hole in an employee vehicle.
Brunswick County Schools says it has not been determined when or where the incident took place but as a precaution, students will utilize areas like the gym or interior courtyards for physical activities until the investigation is complete.
In November, a 6-year-old student was hit by a bullet while out on the playground.
The sheriff’s office is conducting a thorough investigation that includes canvassing and interviewing community members in the area to try and determine what happened.