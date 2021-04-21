Lincoln Elementary pauses outdoor activity after employee’s vehicle found with suspected bullet hole

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lincoln Elementary School is pausing outdoor activities while the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigates what appears to be a bullet hole in an employee vehicle.

Brunswick County Schools says it has not been determined when or where the incident took place but as a precaution, students will utilize areas like the gym or interior courtyards for physical activities until the investigation is complete.

In November, a 6-year-old student was hit by a bullet while out on the playground.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a thorough investigation that includes canvassing and interviewing community members in the area to try and determine what happened.

“We are thankful that no one was injured and appreciate the sheriff office’s dedication to making sure our schools are safe, learning environments,” BCS wrote in a release.