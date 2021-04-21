Local woman hopes to bring community fridge to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach woman, hoping to reduce food insecurity by establishing a community refrigerator.

Lisa Overby-Dosier is the lead organizer for the community refrigerator and got the idea from a Facebook post. She presented her idea to the Carolina Beach Town Council in January, and got council’s support.

The self-serve community fridge would hold perishable items like dairy, eggs, produce and meat, and also non-perishable dry goods and snacks.

“No questions asked, anybody can come and get food when they need. Once you give, you don’t worry about how much someone’s taking or how often they’re taking. You just give with the understanding that its going towards somebody who needs it,” said Lisa Overby-Dosier, lead organizer.

Organizers are now looking for a location to host the refrigerator. They’re currently speaking with area churches and hope to have the community fridge established by this fall.