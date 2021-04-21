New Hanover County Schools announces graduation plans

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools will host traditional graduation ceremonies with COVID-19 safety precautions in place for 2021.

One of those precautions includes tickets required for entry. Each high school has a limited number of tickets and will distribute them to their students and families.

Below are the times and dates for each high school.

Ashley High
Ashley High Stadium
May 29 at 8:30 a.m.(Last names A – I)
May 29 at 10:30 a.m.(Last names J – Z)

Career Readiness Academy at Mosley 
Snipes Auditorium
May 28 at 7 p.m.

Hoggard High
Hoggard Stadium
May 29 at 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (student/family sign-up)

Laney High
Laney Stadium
May 27 at 6:00 p.m.
May 29 at 10:00 a.m. (student/family sign-up)

New Hanover High
Legion Stadium
May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Isaac Bear Early College
Minnie Evans Arts Center
May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Area Technical High School
SEA-Tech Auditorium
May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Wilmington Early College High School
Wilson Center-CFCC
May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Social distancing will be in place for each graduation ceremony and attendees are encouraged to practice the 3 W’s. Families are encouraged to read additional information on our website, NHCS.net.