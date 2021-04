ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — James Bryan of Jacksonville watched his $5 scratch-off ticket reveal a $250,000 top prize.

Bryan purchased his winning 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on Burgaw Highway in Jacksonville.

- Advertisement -

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $176,876 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The new 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Five more remain to be won.