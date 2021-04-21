Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Body camera video shows a Columbus officer fatally shoot a Black teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife.

A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she was shot and fell.

- Advertisement -

The girl was identified as 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, according to Franklin County Children Services, which said in a release that she was under the care of the agency at the time of her death.

Police say Bryant was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

The quick release of the footage is a departure from police protocol but comes amid heightened tension between Columbus police and the community they serve.