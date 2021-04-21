Rocky Point man charged with child sex crimes

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rocky Point man accused of committing sexual crimes against a child.

John Willis Hensley, 43, is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

- Advertisement -

On April 13, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Granger County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee regarding a possible rape of a 6-year-old girl.

Hensley remains in the Pender County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

Since the case is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any other details at this time.

Anyone with information about Hensley should call the contact the Special Victims Unit with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.