School board wants community input in the renaming of Laney High School stadium

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education recently voted to open the process for renaming the Laney High School football stadium.

On April 13, the school board unanimously voted to remove Dr. Rick Holliday’s name from the stadium.

- Advertisement -

The community is encouraged to submit nominations through the district website and through the nomination form linked here.

Nominations will be accepted for a 60-day period and will be considered based on Board Policy Code 5400, Naming or Renaming of a School or Facility:

The naming of schools and facilities of the New Hanover County Schools is a “matter deserving thoughtful attention” and requires approval of the New Hanover County Board of Education. Any new or renamed school will be named for geographic terms related to the area of the county served. New or renamed facilities may only be named for geographic terms or with words or terms that have meaning for a given school. The following process is hereby established and shall be followed:

*Proposals to name or rename a school or facility shall be made to the Superintendent or designee or to Board Members prior to consideration by the Board.

*If the Superintendent or designee, or at least two Board Members, approve such proposal, it shall be placed on the Board’s meeting agenda as an information item;

In order to allow sufficient time for public input and comment, such proposal shall be placed on the Board’s meeting agenda for action no sooner than sixty (60) days from the date it was published as an information item on the Board’s meeting agenda;

The board reserves the right to change facility names at any time by following the process set forth in this policy; however, the Board will honor any contractual obligations regarding the naming of facilities.

Any attempt to name or rename a facility without following this policy is void and will not be honored unless approved by the Board after waiving the requirements of this Policy.

As used in this Policy, the terms “facility” or “facilities” include all properties, structures, and buildings of the New Hanover County School System, including but not limited to administrative offices, fields, stadiums, gymnasiums, tracks, field houses, auditoriums, courts, multi-purpose rooms, stages, and media centers. “Facility” does not include an individual school.

The NHCS Board of Education will evaluate nominations and community input during the July board meeting.

The renaming of the Laney High School Stadium will take effect for the 2021-2022 school year.