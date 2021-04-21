Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw

LONDON (AP) — All six English clubs have dramatically abandoned plans to join a breakaway Super League, threatening to implode the project by a group of elite English, Spanish and Italian clubs less than two days after it was announced.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham have deserted the project.

- Advertisement -

The remaining fledgling Super League organization was defiant, blaming “pressure” being applied for forcing out the English clubs and insisting the proposal complied with the law and yet be revived in some form.