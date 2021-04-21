True Blue announces new restaurant location near downtown Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington restaurant True Blue Butcher and Table will be opening a second location later this year.

Currently located at the Forum, Chef Bobby Zimmerman and his team recently announced True Blue Butcher and Barrel is coming to the South Front District, next to New Anthem Beer Project.

“We can’t wait to connect with the Downtown Wilmington community over the butcher counter and bar,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

This new location is expected to welcome customers this fall.