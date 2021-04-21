US stocks turn higher; Netflix slumps on slower growth

(AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors continued to work through company earnings reports and closely watch the bond market.

Netflix led a decline in communications sector stocks with a drop of 7%. The video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with its latest report on subscriber additions, which came in below its own forecasts.

Much of the market’s focus over the next two weeks will be on individual company stocks and how well their quarterly results turn out.

This week roughly 80 members of the S&P 500 are due to report, as well as one out of every three members of the Dow.