Bill would give police ability to track your cellphone’s real-time location

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In North Carolina, police are able to track your historical cellphone locations without a warrant, but a new bill would give officers greater oversight over where you are.

House Bill 213, would allow police across the state to track your real-time movements via your cellphone location with or without a warrant.

The legislation would come into play when it comes to emergency response situations.

The bill would be known as a version of the “Kelsey Smith Act,” which requires wireless communication providers to provide call location information to law enforcement officials when responding to a call for emergency service or in an emergency situation that involves the risk of death or serious physical harm.

Smith was a teenager who was abducted in broad daylight from a department store and murdered on June 2, 2007. Some believe such legislation would have saved her life.

