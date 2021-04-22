Bradley named new South Brunswick High School boys basketball coach

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–A coaching change is coming to the high school basketball scene in the Cape Fear. A new face is set to lead the South Brunswick boys basketball program next season.

Nearly a month ago it was announced that Scott Wainwright was stepping down as the Cougars boys basketball coach. On Tuesday, the school announced that assistant coach Justin Bradley would be taking over as the head man at South Brunswick.

Bradley takes over a Cougar program that finished with a (3-7) record last season.