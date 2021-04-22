Cameron Art Museum celebrates Earth Day with performance by the Algae Society

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum celebrated Earth Day Thursday night with an outdoor live performance light show called FlowILM.

The performance was put on by a group of artists and scientists called the Algae Society.

- Advertisement -

Aquatic organisms unique to the Cape Fear River and coastal ecosystems were projected onto the museum’s exterior walls and landscapes, with movements from a lone dancer.

Algae Society member Gene Felice is an assistant professor in Digital Art at UNCW and says the performance was about more than just a light show.

“This is a story about our relationships with water, about what happens when our relationship with aquatic organisms gets out of balance,” Felice said. “We all know about our algae problems, about our water problems here in Wilmington, and so this was just starting things off, trying to start the conversation and this is the beginning of a year-long collaboration here at the Cameron.”

An estimated 200 people attended Thursday’s show. There is another collaboration with the Cameron Art Museum and the Algae Society starting in September.