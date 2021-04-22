Come for a beer, stay for a shot: NC brewery to serve as vaccine clinic

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — There will be a vaccine clinic held Thursday at NoDa Brewing Company, where 200 Pfizer doses will be administered.

The clinic at the brewery on North Tryon Street will start at 6 p.m. and every person who gets a shot will receive a voucher for a pint of beer.

The county is launching a partnership with Action NC for grassroots canvassing about vaccine availability and information. Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is looking to partner with local bars and breweries to serve as COVID-19 vaccine sites.

On Wednesday night, COVID-19 vaccines were being given out at Brewers at 4001 Yancey in lower South End. NoDa Brewing believes these event will help bridge the gap for those who still need to get vaccinated.

“While we have not spoken with the county directly yet, we have spoken with other community partners,” NoDa Brewing General Manager Jamaar Valentine said. “The larger, Atrium Health, certainly looking forward to working with us to make sure this initiative can really grow.”

