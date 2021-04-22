Dosher Memorial Hospital holding walk-in vaccine clinics

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital is holding walk-in vaccine clinics April 23 and 30.

Dosher will offer the Moderna shot to anyone ages 18 and older with no appointment necessary. Attendees can go to the back entrance of Dosher Memorial hospital between 8:30 and 3 pm.

According to Brad Hilaman, the Chief Medical Officer, demand for the vaccine has gone down in Southport. He says it’s because some of those who haven’t been vaccinated don’t want to be.

“I know there’s a lot of people that are frightened about the vaccine,” said Hilaman. “But what I can tell you is if you get COVID, all the risk that you’re seeing with the COVID vaccine are about eight times higher if you get COVID.”

The Cape Fear region has seen an increase in walk-in clinics, partially because of a decreasing demand for vaccines.