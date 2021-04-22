Five Wilmington weightlifters selected to represent Team USA in Colombia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Rising Tide Weightlifting team based out of Wilmington continues to have a leg up on their competition and now they’ll have the chance to showcase their skills internationally.

“This is the level that you train to get to and it’s a honor to represent your country,” says team member Travis Cooper.

Five members of the Wilmington Weightlifting Club have been selected to represent Team USA in the 2021 South American, Ibero-American, Senior Open Championship in Cali, Colombia next month. It’s an honor these athletes have been working towards for years now.

“It’s amazing, I’ve been waiting for this for a really long time,” says Wilmington weightlifter Estelle Rohr. “So, it’s really cool that it’s actually finally happening and we get to be back competing.”

This opportunity didn’t simply happen over for these athletes. They say it took hours of blood, sweat, and tears to make this dream a reality. Most of all it took sacrifice after sacrifice for these five to get to this point.

“I’m in college right now and doing all of this,” says Rising Tide team member Olivia Daynes. “So, to be able to go through college, complete my classes and also represent my country while keeping it all together is something I’m really proud of. I’m so excited to show that on a international stage.”

Competing in an international event like this will put these athletes to the ultimate test. They will travel hours to Colombia to face off against some of the worlds best, but they say that’s what it’ll take to achieve their ultimate goals of representing their country on an even bigger stage.

“They work their tails off every single,” says Wilmington Weightlifting Club owner Walt Neubaurer. “We got a lot of people here that don’t have those type of aspirations and they still work hard. But the five that we have that were named to that team you know they’re all in on chasing their Olympic goals.”

A couple of the local athletes representing the United State have already competed in events like these, but they says it never gets old. Every opportunity to compete for their country provides them extra motivation every day both inside and outside the gym.

“Every time you are able to do it it just reaffirms your motivation,” says Cooper. “It just makes you feel blessed about having those opportunities and continuing to train hard and have longevity.”

The team is having to fund the trip to Cali, Colombia all on their own. If you want to donate and help out those athletes you can visit the Go Fund Me page they have set up to cover the trips expenses.