Hospice garden named after Southport woman who gave generous gift

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman is being honored for her very generous gift to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.

Mrs. Jenny Dees found a passion in making hospice care available to everyone after the death of her husband Dr. John Dees in 2003. He was a Burgaw native and Pender County physician for 40 years.

On Thursday, the agency’s garden was formally named the John T. Dees, M.D. & Mrs. Jenny L. Dees Heritage Garden.

Dees says she feels it was divine intervention that led to this moment.

“It’s something that I wanted to do so that I could help others in need if they don’t have the resources to do it,” Dees said. “I know that Lower Cape Fear Life Care can provide the services that they do need when they have an illness, and also they can be a comfort to the family at times.”

The ceremony included a history of the garden and its purpose of providing comfort and solace to the families and patients of the hospice facility.