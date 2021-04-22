Huge second half leads Ashley girls soccer past New Hanover

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Ashley High School girls soccer team scored five goals in the second half on Thursday night to take down New Hanover, 7-0 in Mideastern Conference play.

The match was scoreless up until the 33rd minutes when McKenna Gardner beat the goalie to put the Screamin’ Eagles up 1-0. Ashley would add another goal from Kyla Stewart with 16 seconds left in the half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

The Eagles came out firing on all cylinders in the second half to pull away for the 7-0 decision. The win improves Ashley’s record to now (11-0-1) on the year, while New Hanover drops to (3-9).

Both schools will be back in action on Tuesday night.