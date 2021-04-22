ILM responds again as community concerns continue over military activity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is once again responding to community concerns about military activity and noise levels.

ILM says military jets use the approach to the airport as training for approaching civilian fields as they would when they are on deployment.

The military may also choose to refuel on airport grounds.

Military aircraft are exempt from FAA noise and height regulations.

Each military base has a dedicated office where the public may contact them with any concerns regarding noise, vibration, low-flying aircraft, etc. You can find that information below. The public may reach out to ILM’s public safety office at (910) 341-4336 to confirm which military base(s) is utilizing ILM.