Man speaks on helping with weekend rip current rescue at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — When two children were caught in a rip current in Kure Beach last weekend, several people jumped into action to help.

Local teacher Jessica Embry died while saving the children, and vacationer Antonio Burns also nearly lost his life during the heroic rescue. 27-year-old Antonio Burns of Winston-Salem was at Kure Beach for a weekend trip with a friend, when they noticed 2 girls struggling in the water, and their parents screaming for help.

“As they saying help, please somebody help, please somebody call the police, somebody please save my kids, I look over, and like I said it wasn’t no more than 30 people at this beach. I see up to 4 people with their phones in their hands, but instead of their phones in their hands calling somebody, calling for help the phones are aimed and they’re recording,” said Antonio Burns.

Burns said he and another rescuer, Jessica Embry, whom he didn’t know, jumped into action and worked together to save the children from the rip current.

“Great woman, I did not know that woman from a can of paint, that lady said, ‘you got her, I got her’ neither me or Ms. Embry had a floater, neither me or Ms. Embry had a life jacket. We didn’t go looking for one, we didn’t even think about one, I didn’t think about one,” said Burns.

The fight against the rip current felt as though it lasted forever.

“I’m going under, I grabbed one, and the pull just got so strong and including the waves,” said Burns. “It was like the waves was getting bigger, it wasn’t only pulling me out further into the water, it was pulling me down.”

Burns’ father also died in a drowning accident, and he thought of his father as he began to lose consciousness.

“I just felt like when I said it that hard, as I said it the last time, I feel like my father’s energy called to me.”

Burns was helped to shore, and when he woke in the hospital, he thought he had only been unconscious for a few hours. Later, shocked to learn it had been more than 24 hours, and he was hooked up to a ventilator.

“I had tubes everywhere. I’m glad I woke up and seen my mom though, I feel like if wouldn’t have, if I would had woke up and wouldn’t nobody have been around, I would have went into a more shock though, because I definitely didn’t expect to see myself like that,” said Burns.

After spending a few days in the hospital, Burns was released this afternoon and returned home to Winston-Salem.