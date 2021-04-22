Miniseries about legendary country singing duo to shoot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A couple of country music legends are coming to Wilmington — and so is Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain.

Chastain is set to play country singing star Tammy Wynette in “George & Tammy,” a TV miniseries about Wynette’s relationship with fellow country star George Jones.

“George & Tammy,” which will likely film this spring and summer, is listed as being in pre-production on the website of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission. It’s the second project to go into pre-production in Wilmington this year after Netflix film “Along for the Ride.”

The miniseries was written by Abe Sylvia, who’s known for his TV work (“Nurse Jackie,” “Dead to Me”). Sylvia also wrote the screenplay for the forthcoming “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” based on the documentary about the rise and fall of Christian evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, which also stars Chastain.

