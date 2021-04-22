New partnership floats brewery’s mission to end street violence to the top

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington brewery is partnering with a big company to help expand their product, but more importantly their mission.

TRU Colors Brewery hires active gang members and teaches them how to turn their street skills into business skills, uniting the community to end street violence.

- Advertisement -

Molson Coors, the parent company of brands like Miller Lite and Blue Moon, is making an equity investment in the company to help distribute, market, and formulate product.

TRU Colors President and CEO George Taylor says the quicker their beers get on shelves, the faster their mission to end street violence will spread across the country.

“Internally, everybody’s excited,” Taylor said to WWAY. “First, it’s validation for everything they’ve been working towards. Secondly, Molson Coors is such a strong player out in that marketplace. It will significantly help our ability to scale quickly, which is important.”.

TRU Colors anticipates having beers on shelves by July.