Police: Man busted in two Wilmington bank robberies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to two bank robberies that happened in within 24 hours of each other.

Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 37, is charged with two counts of armed robbery.

McFarland is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo located at 590 S. College Road Thursday morning. Police say the call was dispatched from the 911 center at 10:53 a.m. According to bank employees, McFarland approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. The teller handed over cash, and he left in a red Lincoln sedan, vehicle tag was provided. WPD says he did not display a weapon.

A police officer on patrol in the area reportedly saw the suspect’s car on Racine Drive. The officer stopped the car, arrested McFarland, and recovered the money that was stolen.

He was also charged in a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning at the First Citizens Bank in downtown Wilmington.

McFarland has a history of robbing banks. Police say he robbed the same Wells Fargo on S. College Rd. on February 14, 2019.

McFarland is currently being held at the New Hanover County jail.