Southport hospital holds medicine drop-off

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital held its 22nd Operation Medicine Cabinet Thursday.

Many drove through and dropped off hundreds of bottles of pills and medicines to the Dosher Medical team and Brunswick County sheriff’s deputies.

Law enforcement separated out the narcotics, storing them off-property until the pills could be destroyed.

Dosher’s Chief Medical Officer Brad Hilaman says drugs left around the house can pose a threat to children and can more often lead to addiction.

“We know that it just needs to get out of people’s closets,” Hilaman said. “Especially narcotics and things like that. We want them off the streets and keeping people safe.”

According to Hilaman, this is one of the biggest turnouts the hospital has had in years.

The big turnout is partially because last year’s drop offs were cancelled due to COVID-19.