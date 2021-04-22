Southport’s Howe Street construction set to wrap up by end of July

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Construction in the heart of downtown Southport continues to cause quite the mess.

The 12-block project on Howe Street to replace Southport’s sewer infrastructure began in mid-December.

- Advertisement -

Crews have completed almost five blocks of the project in that time with seven to go.

According to Assistant Public Works Director Tom Stanley, the first few blocks have taken longer because they’re considered “deep blocks,” meaning crews are having to dig 10 to 14 feet. He says upcoming blocks will be much shallower.

“That’s why it’s taken this long to get to this point,” Stanley said. “So it seems like they’ve only done four and a half blocks in five months time… four or five months time. So it seems like a really long time, but it’s just due to the depth. Once they get to the shallower blocks, they’ll be able to make up and speed up a little bit further.”

According to Stanley, unless any major storms or other setbacks occur, crews should be finished by the third week of July.