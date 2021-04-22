Strange signs spring up around Southport neighborhoods

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Red signs have popped up in several Southport neighborhoods reading, “Don’t change Southport, let Southport change you.”

The signs, designed and made by a Southport local, Paul “Shorty” Tilling, are meant to preserve Southport’s culture.

According to Tilling and other locals, Southport has changed significantly in the past few years. As people from up north move to the one-time fishing village and vacationers rent Airbnb’s, some have sought to make Southport a bustling city.

Some locals are answering that push by putting up signs in their front yards and making t-shirts with the tagline.

“It means that we welcome you to come to Southport,” said Southport local, Tish Hatem, “but come and enjoy Southport the way it is. Don’t come in and try to change it. We’re very happy with our quaint village and would love to keep it that way.”

Shirts and signs are being sold by Simply Southport at Flavas downtown.