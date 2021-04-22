UNCW to allow a limited number of fans into the NCAA Soccer Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–A limited number of tickets will go on sale for the five NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championship games at the UNCW Soccer Stadium next week.

Tickets will cost $10 for adults and children under 12 years old and may be purchased in advance by visiting UNCWSports.com/BuyTickets. Children under the age of 2 will be admitted for free.

Capacity for each game is limited to 250 fans. If any tickets are available on the day of the game, they will be available for purchase at the UNCW Soccer Stadium, starting one hour prior to kick-off.

Tickets for the five games will be available to purchase online at the following times:

Tuesday, Apr. 27 – Ole Miss vs. Bowling Green (women’s)

Ticket Sales: Friday, Apr. 23, at noon

Thursday, Apr. 29 – Milwaukee vs. St. Francis Brooklyn (men’s)

Ticket Sales: Tuesday, Apr. 27, at noon

Friday, Apr. 30 – Ole Miss/Bowling Green winner vs. Southern California (women’s)

Ticket Sales: Tuesday, Apr. 27, at noon

Sunday, May 2 – Maryland vs. Missouri State (men’s)

Ticket Sales: Tuesday, Apr. 27, at noon

Sunday, May 2 – Milwaukee/St. Francis Brooklyn winner vs. Indiana (men’s)

Ticket Sales: Tuesday, Apr. 27, at noon

Gates to the UNCW Soccer Stadium will open one hour prior to each game.