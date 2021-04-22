Wind-driven wildfire damages structures near Loris

LORIS, SC (WWAY/AP) — At least two structures were damaged Wednesday by a large wildfire in South Carolina that prompted evacuations.

Horry County officials say some residents were asked to leave with other structures also threatened.

- Advertisement -

High winds were making it hard for firefighters to control the blaze near Loris, northwest of Myrtle Beach near the North Carolina state line.

Officials said late Wednesday that the fire was mostly under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Thursday, Horry County Fire Rescue and The South Carolina Forestry Commission are on Flag Patch Road in Loris, monitoring remaining hot spots.

