WPD honors officers promoted during pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department honored several officers who were promoted during the pandemic and had not yet had a formal pinning ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

The ceremony honored officers ranking from corporal to chief, featuring the historic pinning of Chief Donny Williams as the first African American chief to serve the department.

One officer honored was Lieutenant Leslie Irving who has served Wilmington Police for two decades, starting in January of 1999 and being promoted to lieutenant in August of 2020.

Pinned by her husband and son, Irving says her family has always been present for each of her promotions but today two of her sons were missing as one is away at college and the other recently graduating from boot camp for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Irving says family support is what keeps her going.

“Everyday you get up and put on this uniform, you never know what you’re going to encounter,” Irving said. “In fact, even if you’re going to come home tonight so to have your family support you means a whole lot.”

A native Wilmingtonian, Irving says she has worked hard for this accomplishment and is proud to serve the community she grew up in.

Officers honored include:

Corporals

Troy Herman

Allen Mitchell

Daniel Fortier

Gabe Galluppi

Melody Raper

LaBrae Knipp

Ashlee Walker

Thomas Allmer

Brandon Hilliard

Suzanne Genda

Maurice Thorpe

Megan O’Bryan

Justin Miller

Bryce St. Pierre

Chief Pilot

Jonathan Gordon

Sergeants

Travis Williams

William Young

Brittany Waddell

Jeremy Bland

Brandon Reece

Paul Raspet

Lieutenants

Paul Verzaal

Leslie Irving

Duan Ford

Kevin Tully

Captains

Kelvin Hargrove

Matthew Ingram

Deputy Chief

Benjamin Kennedy

Assistant Chief

David Oyler

Chief of Police