Agreement reached on protests at North Carolina courthouse

BURLINGTON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina chapter of the NAACP and other civil rights groups have reached an agreement which settles a dispute over civil rights protests on county courthouse property where a Confederate monument stands.

The Times-News of Burlington reports that the settlement, which was disclosed on Wednesday, clears up several legal questions that arose during protests at the old Alamance County Courthouse throughout 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

The local NAACP and other adjoining plaintiffs filed the lawsuit on July 2, after local demonstrators, including NAACP Chapter President Barrett Brown, felt they were being prevented from exercising their right to assemble and protest.