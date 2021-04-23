Columbus County Farmers Market to open for 2021 season on May 1

WHTIEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Community Farmers Market will officially open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1, at 8 a.m.

Opening day festivities will commence at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting and flag raising ceremony, and local, state and federal elected officials have been invited to bring brief remarks.

“We are excited to see the start of a new market year and we invite everyone to come out and support our local farmers and gardens by picking up some farm fresh fruits and veggies,” Carol Shuman, interim market manager, said. “We also invite anyone interested in becoming a vendor to come by and check us out.”

Shuman also announced that, although local COVID-19 impacts have improved in recent weeks, the farmers market board has decided to keep many of the same precautions in place as was for last season including safe social distancing, limited product handling, no product sampling, and face masks encouraged.

Because of early, warm Spring weather, Shuman anticipates vendors will have lots of locally grown, farm fresh vegetables including beets, mustard greens, cabbage, Swiss chard, carrots, peas, squash, onions, mushrooms, potatoes, kohlrabi, strawberries, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, jams, jellies, handmade crafts, soap, salves, and more!

The market’s 2021 hours of operation will be Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Columbus County Farmers Community Market is located at 132 Government Complex Road in Whiteville, near the Department of Social Services. For more information, visit here or call (910) 840-6743.