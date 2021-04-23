Community raises money in honor of deputy who died from COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fundraiser is ongoing in honor of a former Brunswick County sheriff’s deputy Brandon Gore.

He died earlier this month from COVID-19.

Now, the community is helping raise money to help his family with the medical costs.

According to a Facebook page set up by friends and coworkers, there will be a raffle held on May 1.

T-shirts and decals are also being sold with the “Gore Strong” logo.

All of this is happening at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services.